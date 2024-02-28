Inside Adele's health struggles as she cancels shows amid sickness

Adele is revered as one of the best singers of our times, with mega-hits such as Someone Like You and Hello, but the 35-year-old icon revealed that her gruelling schedule has "taken its toll" on her voice.

Sharing the upsetting news that she has made the hard decision to cancel several of her Las Vegas residency dates, Adele wrote on Instagram: "Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency.

"I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so, on doctor's orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly."

She went on to share the dates of the shows she has cancelled, causing an outpouring of support from her dedicated fans.

Adele is likely devastated by having to cancel the shows, as she has spoken openly about how much her Las Vegas residency has helped her overcome mental health issues.

In October 2023, she wrote a passionate caption on Instagram sharing that the shows have "changed her life," before adding: "Let’s go one last time," alluding that this will be the end of her stint in Las Vegas.

Alongside an emotional montage of clips from her time in Sin City, Adele wrote a lengthy caption: "This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!

© Getty Adele has loved reconnecting with her fans

"Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!! I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you."

Addressing the anxiety she has faced, Adele added: "It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though - it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!"

DISCOVER: Adele and Rich Paul's relationship timeline

However, explaining this will be the last of her residencies, Adele said: "So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the other side soon."

Adele's recent setback is the latest in the long line of health issues that have plagued her during her residency, including sciatica and back issues.

© Getty Adele has struggled with ill health throughout her Las Vegas residency

What is wrong with Adele?

The Chasing Pavements singer has been open about the struggles she's faced with her health while on stage. In February of 2023, the star shared she'd been having issues with her knees and recurring sciatica.

Addressing the crowd at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele said: "Is anyone else kind of my age [started] getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not [expletive] there anymore. It's worn away."

READ: Everything Adele has said about having children with her 'husband' Rich Paul

Plus in January 2023, Adele spoke of her sciatica, saying: "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica." In an interview with The Face in 2021, Adele said: "I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

She went on to explain she'd slipped several discs in her back, but working on strengthening her core muscles improved this.

© Getty Images Adele has been unwell throughout her residency

"Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back [doesn't] play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more," she said.

We hope her well-deserved break sees Adele fighting fit for her final round of shows.

Visit HELLO!'s Happiness Hub for expert advice on living a happier life.