Adele makes confession about her health as she reveals post-residency plans at family home

This past weekend, Adele returned to the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her beloved Weekends with Adele ongoing Las Vegas residency.

The singer-songwriter, 35, spoke with the audience at her first show of 2024 about her holidays and also revealed what she planned to do once her residency was over.

Weekends with Adele first began on November 18, 2022, after its initial January 2022 start was delayed due to complications created by Covid-19, and has been playing to sold out audiences ever since. It is scheduled to end on June 15, 2024 after 100 shows played.

Adele told the audience that once the concert series ended, she was keen to get back into her fitness regimen with renewed vigor. "I don't normally do New Year's resolutions but I want to build my muscles in my core and my goal at the end is to learn how to do a backflip and not be in pain."

She referenced her previous physical transformation as well, saying: "I've decided that this year I want to get to my peak physical fitness.

"I did it a few years ago and I felt fantastic but I know I can get stronger than that because I got there. Then I got lazy. So I'll start working out again to get my back completely right."

Although, it's not going to be just all about the fitness, as the "Someone Like You" hitmaker also added that she was keen to spend some downtime at home with friends, including a weekly night of activities.

"I want to do weekly activities with my friends in my house at home, right," she shared. "An activity every week and I was like, 'Oh my God! I should do bingo!'

© Getty Images Adele revealed her post-residency plans – focusing on her fitness, and bingo nights at home

She continued to explain that she used to watch her grandmothers and aunts play bingo when she was younger. "I used to think that maybe they had a gambling problem and it wasn't until I was older I realized it was a socializing thing more than anything."

While she wasn't allowed to join them, because she was too young, she found herself fascinated by the idea. "So then I was like, 'Oh maybe I can start actually doing it in real life', but they've closed down. We used to have one called Gala Bingo… Anyway I'm gonna start hosting a weekly bingo!"

© Getty Images Since her residency began, the singer has also quietly married her boyfriend Rich Paul

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the acclaimed musician opened up about all the viral moments from the show, including her reactions to seeing celebrity guests like Shania Twain and Lady Gaga.

The one person she revealed that hasn't yet seen her show is none other than her own mother. "The only person I want to see it that hasn't yet is my mum."

© Getty Images Of inviting her mom to the show, Adele said: "I'm going to wait – I want her to see it at the end. Because I think she'll find it really emotional as well."

However, she wants to hold off on giving her mom that joy till the very end of the residency for a special reason. "I'm going to wait – I want her to see it at the end. Because I think she'll find it really emotional as well."

