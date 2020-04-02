Meghan Markle's yoga mat will transform your home workouts during coronavirus

Home workouts are one of the only things keeping us sane during coronavirus lockdown. We've got plenty of trainers on standby for virtual classes but there's also the need for some equipment and, namely, a mat. Cue Meghan Markle. If ever there was someone to take exercise/shopping advice from it's her, and B Yoga's B mat has served her for what seems like a lifetime.

Mat, £48, B Yoga at Amazon

She has been photographed carrying it en route to near enough every yoga class she's ever attended, so we can only assume that it's one worth investing in. Credit goes to B Yoga, a Canadian-based brand that designs lightweight, grippy and durable mats that don't need to be exclusive to yoga home workouts; they're made from (entirely eco-friendly) rubber, meaning that they've also got amazing grip and support for other exercise such as HIIT or Pilates, while the material won't allow sweat to pool up and make you slip. How much? The mat is available at Amazon for £48 which, considering how long it has been with Meghan, is a small price to pay for something that will extend way beyond coronavirus home workouts. And we're talking years.

Meghan has been practicing yoga since she was seven

Meghan first spoke out about her love for yoga in 2016. "Yoga is my thing," she told Best Health. "My mum is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mummy-and-daughter yoga with her when I was seven." In another interview she said, "I love an intense vinyasa class – and even better if it's blasting hip-hop and done in a dark room with candlelight. The best! I'll do yoga a couple of times a week – hot yoga specifically." As for UK classes, she's a huge fan of London-based fitness studio Heartcore's Ritual class, a high-energy, cardio-based mat workout incorporating yoga, Pilates and barre.

Sold? Sold.

