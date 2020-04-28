Penny Lancaster praises NHS after friend with coronavirus treated in ambulance

Penny Lancaster has revealed that her friend with coronavirus was turned away from hospital. The Loose Women star explained that due to demand on the NHS, her friend was instead treated in an ambulance and at home. The 49-year-old also praised the NHS for their hard work.

Speaking to The Sun, Penny said: "A friend of mine, who had Covid-19 and was in a bad way, was taken to that hospital [the Princess Alexandra in Harlow] recently. They said: 'You're young and you're not in a state as bad as some of them, sorry, we'll have to let you go, we don't have room.' They had to turn her away. That's how full they were. It's what it had come to but luckily the paramedics gave her the treatment she needed in the ambulance and back at home."

Penny and Rod

The star also opened up about an injury her nine-year-old son Aiden sustained after falling from the top bannister at home, once more praising the hospital. The doting mum continued: "When we got to the emergency room, there must have been at least eight people in there. It's unbelievable.

"There was no waiting around or scrambling around to find the right doctor. There were just eight people waiting in a room, ready to give world-class care. Rod was out on tour in America at the time. I didn't call him till we had some better news. The doctors and nurses were incredible. I was so confident they were making the right decisions."

Penny shares Aiden with rock star Sir Rod Stewart, who she has been married to since 2007. In March, the couple celebrated Penny's 49th birthday alongside her nearest and dearest in Las Vegas, stopping for a lavish dinner after Rod's final performance in the city after he postponed the remaining dates on his tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

