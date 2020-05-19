Hay fever sufferers claim Vaseline is the ultimate hack for minimising symptoms This is a game-changer!

With the UK warming up ahead of summer, hay fever sufferers will be glad to know that they can try to tackle the symptoms of hayfever using one budget product - Vaseline! Recommended as an effective treatment by the NHS as well as fellow hay fever sufferers, putting Vaseline around your nostrils or eyes can actually help to trap pollen.

How does Vaseline help to minimise hay fever symptoms?

Dabbing Vaseline around your nose or eyes effectively creates a barrier balm, collecting and trapping the pollen before you have the chance to breathe it in. For anyone suffering from hay fever symptoms such as frequent sneezing, apply around the nostrils, and for anyone experiencing itchy or watery eyes, apply Vaseline around your eyes or on your eyelashes.

One Twitter user wrote: "Hay fever sufferers...Vaseline up the nose has worked for me better than any antihistamine/nasal spray. I feel like a new woman." Another tweeted, "Just put vaseline on my nostrils and I have killed hay fever - my enemy is defeated."

Where can I buy Vaseline?

Vaseline, £2.99, Superdrug

Hay fever sufferers can buy Vaseline online through retailers such as Amazon, Superdrug, and Boots. Alternatively, you'll be able to find Vaseline in most local pharmacies.

What are some other natural remedies for hay fever?

Leading nutritionist, Sarah Flower, has given HELLO! the lowdown on the best hay fever busting foods.

One of her top tips is to try and incorporate more quercetin into your diet by opting for foods such as berries, parsley, onions, and peppers. This inhibits the release of histamine, stopping any hay fever reaction in its tracks.

There is also evidence to show that consuming local honey can help to limit the effects of hay fever as it exposes you to the same pollen, helping your body to naturally form a tolerance.

Check out our 9 natural remedies for hay fever sufferers to find out more.

