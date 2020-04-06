How to make a face mask at home: The pattern, material & easy video tutorial All the advice you need regarding a face mask...

Wearing a face mask while out in crowded places could help protect vulnerable people from COVID-19, according to a review from the University of East Anglia. In fact, celebrities have been taking to social media to teach their followers about how to make a DIY face mask. Actress Kate Hudson took to her Instagram account to show her 11.8m followers how to transform a scarf into a face mask.

Will a face mask stop me from catching coronavirus?

Wearing a face mask isn't a guarantee that you won’t get sick and people aren't to feel invincible and start venturing out to see friends. Having said that, masks are effective at capturing droplets, which is a main transmission route of coronavirus.

How do you make a DIY mask?

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention posted a no-sew mask pattern using a bandana and a coffee filter as well as a video tutorial for using rubber bands and folded fabrics found at home.

What's the best material for a DIY mask?

Scientists say a simple light test can help you choose which of your options is the best mask material. "Hold it up to a bright light," Dr Scott Segal told The New York Times. "If light passes really easily through the fibres and you can almost see the fibres, it’s not a good fabric. If it’s a denser weave of thicker material and light doesn’t pass through it as much, that’s the material you want to use."

Is there a face mask pattern to use?

When you're searching for patterns, look for one that goes above the nose and under the chin for maximum coverage. It should ideally fit snugly around your face.

Should vulnerable people wear masks?

"There is enough evidence to endorse the use of face masks for short periods of time by vulnerable individuals when in transient higher risk situations – such as on public transport or visiting shops," said Lead researcher Dr Julii Brainard, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School.

"Although we can support vulnerable people who choose to wear masks to avoid infection, we want to remind everyone that the people who most need to wear masks, to protect us all, are healthcare workers."

To conclude: Mask or no mask, stay home, wash your hands, don't touch your face, and avoid contact with sick people.