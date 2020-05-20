Ben Shephard has been doing his best to keep fit during the lockdown, sharing photos and videos from his workouts with fans. On Wednesday, he gave his Instagram followers an extra treat, working out with them – and a certain in-demand household product!

The Good Morning Britain presenter uploaded a video to Instagram on Wednesday, which he captioned: "Hiit the Loo Roll workout with @stevecolemanfitness. A hundred alternative things to do with a loo roll that get you fit and sweaty!" The Instagram TV video led viewers through a 45-minute routine with fitness expert Steve Coleman, and a split-screen showed the coach and Ben both hard at work in their gardens.

WATCH: GMB's Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh tease Kate Garraway over her hair as they share update on Derek Draper

While there may not have been quite one hundred different exercises, there were plenty, from lunges that involved swapping the roll under each leg to press-ups that involved touching the chest to the roll and another move where the men kept their crossed legs in the air as they twisted their arms from side to side, touching the toilet roll to the ground as they did so. "Don't drop your roll, you might need it later Shephard," Steve joked, later revealing that his lucky number was two (no comment…)

Ben's fans joined in with his inventive workout

"Is everyone else struggling with this? I hope so," Ben lamented good-naturedly as he continued, with Steve telling him: Great work." The presenter then revealed he was experiencing a little extra pressure as his sons had come down during a break from home-schooling to watch him! The dad-of-two's fans appreciated the effort, though, commenting: "Absolutely love it," "Who knew loo roll could be so versatile," and: "Thanks, first online workout I've ever finished."

Ben's garden made the perfect backdrop for the exercise session, and that's all thanks to his wife Annie, he revealed earlier this week. The star took to Instagram to praise his life partner, writing: "Been meaning to post a few pics of @thehouseeditor's hard work on the garden. I think you'll agree it's looking glorious - not least with the freshly cut deeply satisfying lines on the #lawn #gardenlife."

