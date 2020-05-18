GMB's Ben Shephard praises wife Annie's 'hard work' on their garden in sweet post The couple have been busy perfecting their garden during lockdown

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard was a very proud husband on Sunday, taking to Instagram to praise his wife Annie's lockdown gardening.

"Been meaning to post a few pics of @thehouseeditor's hard work on the garden. I think you'll agree it's looking glorious - not least with the freshly cut deeply satisfying lines on the #lawn #gardenlife."

In her website, The House Editor, 43-year-old Annie writes that she helps "people create stylish, meaningful interiors and gardens that tell their story," and with lockdown meaning she cannot work at the moment, we are not surprised that her outdoor space is looking so good!

MORE: Inside Tipping Point and GMB host Ben Shephard's family home

A message on her website reads: "Hello Everyone, I hope you are all keeping well. I'm currently at home, hanging out with my boys and generally being a mum until things go back to normal, so no House Editing for the time being. You can check out what I’m up to in the garden on instagram. Stay safe x."

Fans were delighted with Ben's garden snaps. "Ooh beautiful. A lovely g&t on the lawn please x," said one, to which Ben replied "yes!" A second fan wrote: "Ben it's not the stripes on the lawn which make Annie's garden look so beautiful it's the love, care and hard work Annie puts in. Well done for your effort though!!"

Others took the opportunity to enquire about several of the plants and the metal spheres decorating the lawn. "I've had your garden in my head while I've been pottering in mine this afternoon. Annie does an amazing job – it's beautiful. Please would you ask @thehouseeditor what variety of allium that is? Thanks x," one asked. "Purple sensation," replied Ben.

SEE: Ben Shephard's wife treats him to lockdown haircut – and his face is priceless

Another fan asked: "Where did you get your metalwork decorative spheres that you have on your lawn?" "Petersham Nurseries, think you might find them online," a helpful Ben replied.

It's not the first time that Ben has shown off his and Annie's garden, last month he shared a video which showed off the astro football turf, vegetable patches galore and a bench for drinking gin on – not to mention a rabbit palace! There's also a rustic white shed and leafy arches.

Of course, it's not just the grounds that are stunning. Inside the property there is a kitchen complete with an Aga and wood fittings, a living room with a working fireplace and a large kitchen area with French doors and original features.