Ben Shephard took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that his wife Annie had treated him to a lockdown haircut, and in the background of his post, the family's stunning garden could be seen. What's more, the Good Morning Britain presenter was pulling a hilarious, frowning face as he posed for the camera, adding the caption: "It's begun."

WATCH: Ben gives a tour of his incredible garden

Ben also had a grey towel wrapped around his shoulders for protection from stray strands. As for Annie, the doting mum could be seen smiling from ear to ear. We can't wait to see the results!

Ben shared the photo on Instagram

Throughout the current coronavirus pandemic, Ben has treated fans to numerous glimpses inside his gorgeous outdoor space. In fact, the father-of-two even treated fans to a video tour of the garden earlier in April.

Not only do the beautiful grounds feature an astro football turf, vegetable patches galore and a bench for drinking gin on, but there's even a rabbit palace! In the clip, Ben can be heard saying: "Gin bench is empty. I've mowed the lawn, I've nicked the rabbits' travel case, they've been hanging out all day in the rabbit palace."

The 45-year-old has also uploaded a video of himself working up a sweat in the garden previously, and in the background of the clip, a rustic white shed and leafy arches could be seen.

Of course, it's not just the garden that's stunning. Inside the property, there is a kitchen complete with an Aga and wood fittings, a living room with a working fireplace and a large kitchen area with French doors and original features. But of course, nothing compares to the incredible "rabbit palace" that he built for the family's beloved pet bunnies. The hutch is huge!

