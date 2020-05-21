Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's 'proud of her body' after negative Instagram comment

Kourtney Kardashian is giving us all a good dose of body confidence during lockdown. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, discussed gaining weight in a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday. A fan asked how she protects herself from cyberbullying and Kourtney referred to a comment one of her followers posted on a recent bikini snap of her, claiming she was pregnant. "I commented back and said, 'this is the shape of my body'," she said. "I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape.

Kourtney faced negative comments after posting this picture on Instagram

"And I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it. So that's how I respond to the negative comments."

Well said, Kourtney. Such comments might have prompted others to remove the photo - we are, after all, only human and negative comments get to us - but I'm so pleased she stayed strong and kept it up. Not only that, but she gave such a great response - it IS the shape of her body, and she SHOULD be proud of her body.

The television personality went on to say that while she has forgotten that incident, it's not always easy to deal with negativity on Instagram. "Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think kill them with kindness is kind of my motto," she said.

"Try not to let those comments affect you and if they do and you know that, then don't look at comments. I know it's easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health."

Kourtney addressed the negative comments on YouTube

I also loved Kourtney's direct reply to the comment. "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Hear, hear! Thank you, Kourtney.