Piers Morgan reveals surprising new neighbour – Susanna Reid's mother! Susanna says her mother brings a touch of class to the neighbourhood

Piers Morgan made the surprising revelation on Monday's Good Morning Britain that Susanna Reid's mother is his new neighbour. The presenter, 55, told viewers that he had ran into her last week, and whilst keeping a safe distance, they posed for a selfie and sent it to Susanna.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan reveals who his unexpected neighbour is

"I was walking along near my home the other day, and bumped into someone and thought, 'You look familiar.' It was Susanna's mother! We had a long socially distanced chat," Piers recalled. Susanna added: "He sent me a message with a photograph saying, 'There goes the neighbourhood.' I said, 'Actually I think she brings a touch of class. Thank you very much.'" "I think she does," Piers agreed, laughing. "She elevates the neighbourhood."

Piers and his wife Celia Walden are currently self-isolating at their townhouse in West London, having decided to move there with their daughter Elise before lockdown. The presenter explained his decision in April, revealing that he had lent his Surrey home to his parents.

Piers posing inside his Kensington home

"I’m in London with no pool, and a very small garden," he told a fan that challenged him on Twitter. "I've lent my LA home to a friend who had a very small one. And my parents are self-isolating at our Sussex home. Hope this helps with your concerns, which have nothing to do with someone's ability to observe simple rules."

Piers has lived in his five-bedroom Grade II listed Kensington home since 2009, when the former Britain's Got Talent judge bought the property from his father-in-law George Walden for £4million.

A look at the presenter's living room, with daughter Elise seen hiding behind the door

The gorgeous townhouse has a private balcony, a garden and many more gorgeous features that he regularly shows off on Instagram. Most recently, he shared a picture of himself posing in the family's kitchen.

The presenter enjoyed an Indian takeaway at the weekend

"About to enjoy a fabulous #BigCurryNightIn courtesy @bombaybrasseriesw7. Support your favourite restaurants and order a takeaway this weekend to help local communities and families whose businesses have been severely impacted by Covid-19 @thebritishasiantrust @BigCurryNightInUK #SupportLocal," he wrote alongside the snap that showed off his large dining table and impressive drinks cabinet.