Piers Morgan opens up about new weight loss technique The Good Morning Britain star is getting to work!

Piers Morgan is currently on holiday in California during his summer break from Good Morning Britain – but even on his time off he's working! The TV presenter shared a photo from inside his luxury apartment in Beverly Hills, which had a state-of-the-art exercise bike inside. Piers revealed that he's going to be getting into shape during his stay, writing in the caption: "There's no magic pill – Arnold Schwarzenegger." Many of the star's followers were impressed with his dedication, and encouraged his efforts. One wrote: "This will be your best purchase ever," while another said: "Go Piers!" A third added: "Oh my, are we going to see a new Piers return to our telly?!

Piers Morgan is working out while on holiday in California

The star has been away in the States for the past few days. On Tuesday, following the news that Borris Johnson had been named as the new Prime Minister, Piers shared another picture of his villa – this time of the outdoor pool. He wrote in the caption: "Time for a little dip. Need to cool down from all this Boris excitement." Piers is away with his wife Celia Walden, and his children. The star is dad to daughter Elise, six, along with sons Spencer, 25, Stanley, 22, and Bertie, 18, from his first marriage to Marion Shalloe. While Piers is notorious for his strong opinions and getting into heated debates both on GMB and on Twitter, the star keeps his personal life very private.

The GMB presenter is currently away with his family

And although Piers puts on a persona on TV, his co-star Kate Garraway recently gave an insight into what her colleague is really like off-air. Chatting to HELLO!, she said: "I think we should all be kinder and funnily enough you ask about Piers, Piers is actually very kind to the people he knows. If he thinks politicians are up for it he'll give them a hard time but he's not like it with people as well. He is actually very kind although some people might think they've seen the unkind side."

