Simon Cowell showcases new slimmed-down figure in new photo The X Factor star has lost four stone after transforming his lifestyle

Simon Cowell has transformed his lifestyle habits over the past year, resulting in the X Factor star losing an incredible four stone. The America's Got Talent judge has been maintaining his weight through a healthy diet, which he has been sticking to during the lockdown. This week, the star was pictured looking slimmer than ever as he posed with his America's Got Talent co-stars ahead of the show. Fellow judge Sofia Vergara shared the picture on Instagram, showing Simon dressed in an oversized navy shirt and baggy jeans. The dad-of-one – who is isolating in Malibu with partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric – recently opened up about his strict diet during a chat with his friend Terri Seymour on Extra.

MORE: Simon Cowell reveals incredibly moving letter from son Eric

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Simon Cowell opens up about his weight loss during lockdown

The music mogul said: "I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds. I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet. The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That’s the number one thing I miss."

Sharing his advice on coping during the lockdown, Simon revealed it's all about sticking to a routine. He said: "Most importantly, occupy your mind. You have to stick to a routine. Fortunately, with things like with Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, keep motivated, come up with ideas… I never get this time, normally."

Simon Cowell looked slimmer than ever in a new photo with his AGT co-stars

Simon previously revealed that he has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten from his diet. The star was advised to do so by a specialist, who also told him to cut down on the amount of alcohol he had been consuming. He told Extra: "I went to see this guy who's very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, 'You can't have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten."

READ: Kim Kardashian tries out new hairstyle on daughter Chicago during lockdown

The music mogul is isolating at his home in Malibu

Simon's lifestyle overhaul was inspired after his health scare in 2017, when he fell down the stairs at his London home due to low blood pressure. The incident saw him hospitalised, and he later spoke about how the accident had been a wakeup call.

Talking to The Sun, Simon said: "Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.