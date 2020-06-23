Simon Cowell shares glimpse inside home in Malibu during star-studded Zoom call

Simon Cowell splits his time between the UK and United States, and during the coronavirus pandemic, the music mogul has been staying at his home in Malibu. And on Monday, the TV star shared a glimpse inside his stunning property during a virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, alongside other stars including Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews. In the picture, Simon was sitting on a cream sofa in a spacious looking room with white walls as he chatted to the group. The X Factor star lives with girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, in a property situated on a gated and tree-lined estate.

The dad-of-one's home boasts many impressive features, including six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a plunge pool, tennis court and a pond. The property also overlooks the ocean, and is within walking distance to the beach, where Simon is often pictured with his young family.

Simon Cowell shared a glimpse inside his home

Simon recently opened up about his experience in lockdown, and revealed that he wasn't letting it give him an excuse to pile on the pounds, having shed an impressive four stone in the past 12 months. Speaking to Terri Seymour on Extra, he said: "I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds. I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet. The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That’s the number one thing I miss."

Sharing his advice on coping during the lockdown, Simon revealed it's all about sticking to a routine. He said: "Most importantly, occupy your mind. You have to stick to a routine. Fortunately, with things like with Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, keep motivated, come up with ideas… I never get this time, normally."

Eric Cowell relaxing in the living room at the family's beachside mansion

Simon has been relishing spending more time with his son Eric, adding: "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden."

Speaking about sleeping in tents outside, Simon added: "Lauren, the first time, 11 o’clock said, 'I can’t deal with this'… and I said 'No, we are staying outside.'"

