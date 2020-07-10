Jacqueline Jossa mutes comments on throwback picture as fans discuss 'thin' figure The star shared two lovely snaps of baby Ella as a baby

Jacqueline Jossa got fans talking as she shared a lovely throwback picture showing her and boyfriend Dan Osborne posing alongside their eldest daughter Ella as a baby.

The snap sees the former EastEnders star in a bikini whilst Dan is wearing a blue swimsuit and holding baby Ella on his shoulder. The picture was taken during the couple's first holiday as a family in Marbella, Spain.

Jacqueline shared a picture of Ella's first holiday to Spain

Captioning the shot, alongside another one of the pair with baby Ella all wearing matching Arsenal shirts, she wrote: "Throwback Thursday! Wow! Oldie but goodie."

Soon after uploading the post, the mother-of-two was inundated with comments about her weight, forcing her to mute them. One in particular read: "You used to be so thin x."

Not letting the comments get to her, the actress seemed to have a lovely night alongside her children, Dan and several other friends. Taking to Instagram stories, Jacqueline shared several videos showing them watching The Greatest Showman in their back garden.

The actress also shared a snap of her, Dan and Ella matching in Arsenal shirts

Earlier in the day, the Queen of the Jungle headed to the hairdresser to transform her hair, something she hadn't done since before entering I'm a Celebrity last November.

"Let's fix this hair! Guys I haven't had it coloured since before I went into the jungle!! This is BAD," she wrote alongside a picture of her at Neville's hair salon in London.

The 27-year-old later showed off her new auburn hair colour on her stories as she filmed some funny videos alongside her youngest daughter Mia on Instagram.