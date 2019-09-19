Jacqueline Jossa hits back at fat-shamers with stunning swimsuit snap The former EastEnders actress has been trolled over her weight

Jacqueline Jossa has been praised by her followers for showing the "real her" in an inspirational post. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former EastEnders actress shared a non-edited picture of herself in a swimming costume. "I don't care for the rude comments," the 26-year-old wrote in the caption. With her blonde tresses left in wet, tousled waves, Jacqueline looked amazing as she posed in a black zipped swimsuit.

Her followers immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "I always think you look amazing." Another remarked: "You look amazing!! What a real woman, with real curves and real beauty xxx." A third post read: "I'd kill for your stunning figure and beauty. Perfect mummy and wife too. The whole package." One other fan stated: "Some people have nothing nice to say and that’s because they are jealous and have nothing better to do. You're lovely and it’s good that you don’t let people get you down."

In June, Jacqueline was once again praised for her honest Instagram post as she called for Love Island to feature "more curvy girls". The mum-of-two, who is married to former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, celebrated her own body as she urged people to "love themselves". Addressing her own "lumps and bumps" after having two children, she wrote: "If anyone is feeling a little gutted that they don't look exactly like the Instagram models or Love Island ladies. Please know it's so hard to love yourself for who you are and not find faults in many parts of yourselves."

"Every single person has something they don't love about themselves! I don't look the same as I did before having two beautiful kids," she added. "I now have two amazing kids and I'm curvy! I didn't use to love it. It was a big change from being 21 and slim, size 8 to all of a sudden a mother and a different body altogether." The TV star then revealed she is embracing everything following her two pregnancies. "I want to thank my body, my lumps and bumps for everything," she continued. "I love you! Truthfully I honestly don't really care what people think of my body because I love it! I'm still working on it but that's okay!"

