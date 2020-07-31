Zoe Hardman 'bravely' admits she went through early menopause at the age of 34 The Heart Radio star has admitted to struggling with the symptoms

Zoe Hardman has 'bravely' admitted that she went through premature ovarian failure at the age of 34 and that earlier this year she struggled with the "horrible symptoms", leaving her in a constant wave of tears.

Writing on Instagram, the 37-year-old told her followers: "It's time for me to be brave. It's time to talk about early menopause. 2020 has chucked some really challenging things at me, but this one is at the top of the list. Before I had my children, my wonderful sister @kathryn_hardman_photography very sadly went through premature ovarian failure at 34. We knew it was hereditary as both my mum and grandma went through it at 40.

Zoe Hardman has revealed that her 'amazing husband' Paul Doran was instrumental in her getting help

"Towards the end of last year I started to experience some pretty horrible symptoms: hot flushes, night sweats, dizziness, headaches & a whole host of other issues. In January of this year I was so low I didn't know what to do...the waves of tears just wouldn't go away...my amazing husband @pauldoranjones was instrumental in me getting the help I needed and picking me up off the floor every day. "

The Heart Radio star added: "This Sunday, in the brilliant @fabulousmag you can read my full interview on what happened & how I am today. Menopause is NOTHING to be ashamed about, or embarrassed by...the more we talk, the more we normalise it & raise awareness that it can happen earlier than we think sometimes. But together as women we can support each other through this time in our lives, whenever that may be. Big love, Zo xx."

Zoe and her sister Kathryn spoke out about their experiences back in 2016, when Zoe was pregnant with her first child.

Zoe and Paul have two children, Kit and Luna

Speaking on This Morning, Kathryn explained: "You never really think about it. I had a fantastic life, I never really thought about it. I hadn't met someone I wanted to settle down with."

Kathryn came off the pill when she was ready to start a family, and started experiencing night sweats and hot flushes shortly after, prompting her to go to the doctors for tests.

"My whole world fell apart," she said of her diagnosis. "I sat in the consultant's office and just burst into tears."