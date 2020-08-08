Victoria Beckham shares exciting family news The former Spice Girl shared the news on Instagram

The Beckham boys are back together!

Doting mum Victoria Beckham revealed that the family had been reunited on Saturday, and the famous clan are currently lapping up the sunshine in sunny Miami.

Posting a photo of her husband David Beckham posing alongside sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, the designer wrote: "My boys are back together."

Fans were delighted by the news, and rushed to the comment section of the former Spice Girl's post to leave sweet comments.

"Such a beautiful family hun," wrote one. "You guys are so cute," added another, while a third said: "Aw, lovely to see them all together!"

Victoria shared the news on Instagram

Victoria often shares photos of her family on social media, and even divided her followers on Wednesday when she posted some throwback pictures of her nine-year-old daughter Harper at one of her fashion shows.

The pre-coronavirus snaps show the youngest Beckham posing backstage with seamstress Ruta before taking pride of place on the FROW at Victoria's Autumn Winter 2020 show.

The little girl looks absolutely adorable in the images, originally shared in February, celebrating the first time she had worn one of her mother's womenswear designs, and Victoria revealed Harper chose the beautiful silk dress because it's her favourite print out of her mum's collection.

Fans were left divided by the post, with some saying they loved the dress, but didn't think it was suited to someone so young. "Is this a dress for a child?", one fan wrote. "Bit frumpy for a child", another commented.

They weren't prepared for the backlash they were about to receive, however!

Defending Victoria's choice to dress Harper in the garment, one loyal fan replied: "I think it looks beautiful and age-appropriate on her. In fact, having now seen it on her, I think it suits her age better than a grown woman!"

"Beautiful Harper and beautiful dress", a third follower commented, while another enthused, "an amazing dress".

