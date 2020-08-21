Hannah Hargrave
Frida actress Salma Hayek wowed fans by posting a sensational bikini picture while enjoying a coffee on vacation
That’s one way to have your morning coffee! Salma Hayek turned up the heat when she posted a phenomenal bikini selfie while she was having her daily dose of caffeine.
The Mexican beauty, 53, left her fans lost for words by sharing an image of herself sat at a table, sipping a coffee, and wearing nothing more than a two-piece, black swimsuit.
Salma simply captioned the snap: "Un cafecito. A Lior le coffee #coffee," then let her fans weigh in on the post.
Her followers were quick to dive in and compliment her on her age-defying body.
"You literally look like a greek queen waiting to be discovered," wrote one, with another pointing out, "age is just a number".
Her celebrity friend, Eva Longoria, had her say too and commented: "Guapaaaa," the Spanish slang for "hot".
Salma is enjoying a holiday in Greece with her French billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and has been sharing photos of her idyllic getaway with her fans.
Salma - who has been gracing our screens for 25 years - opened up to People magazine about her body image and how it’s improved as she’s aged.
Salma sizzled in a bikini for her morning coffee
"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she said. "I used to criticise myself so much.
"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."
Salma married Francois in Paris in 2009 and they are proud parents to their twelve-year-old daughter, Valentina.
Salma and husband Francois have a twelve-year-old daughter Valentina
She had her only child at the age of 41 but insists being an older mum only improved her parenting.
“I think I’m a better mother because I had her later,” she said, before admitting: "I do get tired. I’m not going to lie."
As for ageing gracefully? Salma insists when it comes to plastic surgery she "hasn’t done an-y-thing!"
