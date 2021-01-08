Salma Hayek pulls off insane yoga move in a swimsuit The actress is enjoying a tropical getaway

Salma Hayek knows exactly how to turn heads - even when she's underwater!

The Frida actress, 54, stunned fans when she shared some photos from her exotic getaway on Instagram - and you won't believe what she was doing.

Salma looked like a real-life mermaid as she swam in the ocean, wearing a green one-piece, and she took her exercise regime to a whole new level when she pulled off a handstand in the water.

The Mexican-born star showed off her toned legs as they stuck straight out of the water in a straight line.

Salma had her toes pointed and looked to have perfected the tricky move.

She also posted photos of herself submerged in the crystal blue waters in the tropical location, which looked positively dreamy.

It looked like Salma had done this before!

Salma has escaped the chill of London, where she lives with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 58, and their teenage daughter, Valentina, for a sun-soaked vacation.

Her envy-inducing snaps have included ones of her sipping an exotic-looking drink from a coconut and others of her taking a dip in the sea.

In the past, Salma has admitted she doesn’t love exercise and revealed to People magazine: "Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that."

Salma has escaped England for a warmer climate

But that’s not to say she doesn’t work hard to stay in shape.

"I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long," she added. "So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles. It's restorative yoga."

Salma also watches what she eats, but revealed she’s a foodie.

Salma insists posture is the key to her fit physique

"Everybody has a weakness and mine is food," she told More.

So when she’s feeling like she's overindulged, she turns to a juice cleansing.

"Cleansing is like my meditation," she wrote on juice website Cooler Cleanse. "It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."

