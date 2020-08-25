Holly Willoughby's top fitness tips will change the way you exercise The This Morning presenter rarely speaks about her fitness routine

People love to hear about the diet and fitness secrets of their favourite stars, but one celebrity who has remained tight-lipped about the matter has been Holly Willoughby.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shows off her flawless figure in chic white swimsuit from summer holiday

So aside from her busy work schedule and keeping up with her three children Harry, Chester and Belle, how does Holly stay fit? We take a look at some of the lessons we've learnt from the This Morning star's exercise regime…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pilates At Your Desk With Kerrie-Anne Bradley

Try not to compare yourself to others

The TV presenter explained her silence on when it comes to her diet and exercise regime to Prima magazine in 2017. She said: "I actually avoid talking about my diet and exercise regime because I have interviewed so many people affected by eating disorders and I know that some people in chat rooms can really fixate on other people's diets. I just can't contribute to that. As long as I'm healthy, that's good enough for me. I'm quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it's not the most important thing."

Ultimately, Holly encourages people not to compare themselves to one another, which can be easy to do when first starting out on your fitness journey.

Have fun with it

Holly showed off her impressive flexibility on Instagram

Holly is said to love pilates, which she first started after welcoming her second child, daughter Belle, in 2012. She embarked on weekly sessions at her home with fitness guru Lynne Robinson, the director of London-based Body Control Pilates. Lynne told The Sun at the time: "I worked with Holly for several months, teaching her privately at her home once a week. Holly had postnatal matwork classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core." She added: "The exercises help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."

SEE: 7 embarrassing school photos of This Morning stars

But she also revealed Holly had fun with her workouts! "With Holly, I really enjoyed teaching her, we always made sure we had a bit of a giggle as well," she told HELLO!.

And judging by Keith Lemon's picture of Holly in honour of her last day on Celebrity Juice, the exercises have certainly helped her flexibility. The mother-of-three could be seen lifting her left leg up whilst sitting down on her sofa. Holly was quick to react to the snap, commenting: "Wow! Did I do that????"

Invest in comfortable workout gear

The TV star often shops at Marks & Spencer

As well as wearing gorgeous outfits on This Morning, Holly also owns plenty of comfortable clothes that are suitable for working out, including chic black leggings and a matching black top she was pictured wearing back in 2019. And we're willing to bet she shops at Marks & Spencer since she's a brand ambassador!

Shop the look:

Go Train gym leggings, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

We wonder if Holly and her co-star Ruth Langsford share shopping tips when it comes to their athleisure choices since Ruth has also revealed she buys her sports bras from the store...

It doesn't have to be boring

Holly enjoys swimming, skiing, pilates and more fun activities

Who said working out has to be limited to the gym? From walking kids to school to skiing holidays and swimming, Holly has proven there are plenty of fun and easy ways to exercise.

The blonde beauty recently enjoyed a summer holiday with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, and she shared a few glimpses into their activities. Several photos show the star dressed in swimsuits and diving into the pool – and the idea of swimming a few lengths in the sunshine certainly is a more appealing way of squeezing in some cardio than running on a treadmill!

You can't always stick to a routine

The mum-of-three suggested she exercises more now her children are growing up

Routines are not necessarily easy to follow when you have work or childcare commitments! Holly revealed on Lorraine she has more time for fitness as her kids get older. She said: "I think you sort of get – the children are a little bit older, so I've got a little bit more time for myself and I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that's all that matters."

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's daily diet revealed – find out what she eats in a day

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.