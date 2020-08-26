Nicole Kidman reveals healthy diet and exercise routine to maintain incredible figure The Big Little Lies star opened up about her health and fitness secrets

Nicole Kidman has an incredible figure which she maintains with a healthy diet and regular exercise. However, the Big Little Lies star doesn't deprive herself of anything, and even admitted that she pretty much eats whatever she likes, within moderation.

The Hours actress opened up about her eating habits during an interview with Los Angeles Times in 2014. The mother-of-four said: "I'm actually not that strict with my diet. I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation."

Nicole makes sure to treat herself too. "It's walking a path that's ultimately 80 per cent health, 20 per cent… sometimes it falls to 70 per cent," she told Women's Health magazine in 2013.

MORE: Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis identical to famous mum in incredible school photo

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman reveals incredible hair transformation

Nicole Kidman eats whatever she likes in moderation

"But that's why I think you have things like natural health remedies – you find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy."

Favourite foods that Nicole likes to indulge in are fresh seafood platters and an Australian dish called 'sausage sizzle' – a barbecued sausage served on white bread.

READ: Angelina Jolie's children to follow in her footsteps? Brad Pitt speaks out

The Big Little Lies star enjoys running to keep fit

Nicole also tends to let husband Keith Urban do most of the cooking in their family, admitting in the past that she isn't the best cook. "I cook chicken for [Keith] and it's always dry," she told People magazine in 2009.

"I'm a much better person to cook for because I love food and I will eat almost anything."

When it comes to working out, Nicole enjoys spinning, yoga and running – although the star probably won't be doing that anytime soon.

Nicole prefers it when husband Keith Urban cooks

In April, Nicole ended up breaking her ankle after taking a fall during a run around her neighbourhood in Nashville, where her family stayed during the lockdown.

Keith opened up about his wife's injury during an interview with The Project. The country singer said: "Five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankles and got a small break in her ankle.

"So she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it, but her spirits have been amazing I've got to say. She has been handling it way better than I would have."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.