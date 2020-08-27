Who will replace Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing? Who is the best choice to replace the one and only Bruno?

Bruno Tonioli finally confirmed that he would be back for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 - but only making an appearance during the results shows, and towards the end of the series. As such, the show is going to need a fourth judge to temporarily replace the star - so who is in the running? Take a look at the top choices here...

Since he has replaced Bruno as a guest judge on several occasions due to the former pro's commitments on the US version of the show, Dancing with the Stars, we wouldn't be surprised if we saw Alfonso Ribeiro take Bruno's spot! However, since the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star is also in the US, it would been having to follow government guidelines to the letter to make his time on the show possible. We can dream though, right?

Could Alfonso be taking over from Bruno?

Former Strictly pro Natalie Lowe has previously opened up about Bruno's replacement, and said she'd love to see an ex-pro join in with the judges. "I love Strictly, I love everything about dance," she told FUBAR Radio. "I think it is really a good positive thing if you can relate to the celebrity that's going through each week. We've been there, we can support. You can be compassionate, you can be encouraging but give construction criticism."

Natalie has opened up about former pros taking over as the fourth judge

While some fans suggested that Cheryl would be the perfect choice to replace Bruno, unfortunately it isn't to be as the singer's representatives have denied the reports, telling the MailOnline: "There has not been one conversation about Cheryl working as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing this year. This is just a fabricated story from start to finish."

Cheryl's reps have denied her involvement

Of course, the other option could be that the show continues with just three judges instead of four, which would change the series drastically as the dancing couples would be able to achieve a maximum of 30 points instead of 40 per routine. According to a source for The Sun, the BBC is reportedly considering switching to just three judges during Bruno's absence. We'll have to wait and see for sure!

