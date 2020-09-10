Vogue Williams forced to defend post-baby body after backlash The TV star welcomed her daughter in July

Vogue Williams has been forced to defend her post-baby body after facing criticism for sharing a video of herself in a bikini.

The Heart FM star, who welcomed her second child in July, posted a lengthy statement on Thursday in which she explained why she shouldn't be "made to feel bad" about her figure after welcoming her daughter Gigi.

Posting a clip of herself working out, Vogue wrote: "There is no secret! I got a lot of comments and mails about the video I posted the other day. Mainly positive but my god there were some awful ones!

"I hate the term 'snapping back' it’s not something I aspire to do after having a child nor do I think it’s important. My body is different to other peoples, I didn’t do anything specific.

"I’ve only recently started training again, four times a week for 45 minutes a session. I try to eat healthily but I have not cut calories and eat a lot more than usual as I’m breastfeeding and it’s important to keep calories up so you have a good milk supply."

Vogue Williams has only recently returned to the gym after welcoming daughter Gigi

She continued: "I trained the whole way throughout my pregnancy and I think that is a factor in the way I look now. I’m also VERY tall so there’s a lot more room for a baby. I’ve trained since I was 16, for me it’s a great thing not only for my body but for my mind too.

"At the moment I feel permanently exhausted but training gives me energy and keeps my hormones under more control (they are still all over the place a little as with any new mother).

Vogue received some criticism after revealing her post-baby body

"I didn’t post that video to show off my body. I have always done tan tutorials, I don’t feel the need to hide my body because as I’ve read 'it’s unrealistic six weeks PP'.

"What should a body look like after a baby? There isn’t a set way it should look. I don’t want anyone to feel bad about their bodies and I certainly don’t want to be made feel bad about my own."

