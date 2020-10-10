Naga Munchetty shares impressive achievement with fans The BBC Breakfast star took to Instagram

Naga Munchetty should be feeling proud of herself, seeing as she went for a run on Saturday and "felt strong" while doing so!

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, the BBC Breakfast host wrote: "Cooling down with my @bbcbreakfast buddies. It's been some time since I felt strong while running - Today was that day - Felt good.

MORE: Naga Munchetty's daily diet: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

"Maybe it was Mr Motovator inviting Charlie to workout with him in a leotard that spurred me on...? Hope you have a lovely Saturday."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty looks unrecognisable with this Strictly transformation

Fans rushed to the comment section to leave motivational messages for the 45-year-old.

"Nice one Naga!" wrote one.

"Great to hear that you're feeling so good Naga," said another, with a third adding: "Awesome Naga!"

MORE: Naga Munchetty's absence from BBC Breakfast explained

Naga shared the post on Instagram

MORE: Naga Munchetty shares candid selfie after revealing morning routine

But running isn't the only way that the journalist stays in shape.

Naga made a surprising revelation in May when speaking to Louise Minchin and BBC Triathlon presenter Annie Emmerson on the Her Spirit podcast, revealing that she had taken up swimming despite previously hating it!

Louise steered the conversation towards Naga's sporty ways, saying: "What I've loved about you over the last couple of years is watching how adventurous you are, and the things that you've learnt. Shall we start with swimming? You've been learning to swim, haven’t you?"

The former Strictly star quickly bounced into action, and was delighted to talk about her newfound love of the sport, revealing that as a child she was a "rubbish swimmer".

Naga is an avid sportswoman

"So I was a rubbish swimmer at school, I hated it. For so many reasons I hated swimming," Naga began.

But it wasn't until Naga revealed live on air that she was a terrible swimmer that everything changed.

"Funnily enough I was on [BBC] Breakfast, and we were talking about John Legend, and he'd taken swimming lessons at the age of 40. And we both sat there, and live on air I said I'm not very good at swimming."

The next thing Naga knew, Swim England were offering her lessons!

"So Swim England got in touch and said we'll work with you if you want, so James and I did it together, and I was just a flailing thing.

"And then we had lessons. We had lessons together, and we had a brilliant teacher, Holly, and she tapped into our competitiveness so that’s how she got us going."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.