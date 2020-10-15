Amanda Holden has got a brand new job! Congrats to the Britain's Got Talent star

It's an exciting time for Amanda Holden. The Britain's Got Talent star has signed up to BBC One's upcoming reality show, I Can See Your Voice.

MORE: Amanda Holden floors fans with hair transformation

The show, tipped to rival ITV's The Masked Singer, will see a team of two players attempting to guess whether a group of mystery performers can or can't sing. They will be helped by a celebrity trio – Amanda, Jimmy Carr and This Morning's Alison Hammond.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden dedicates BGT performance to daughters

As the 'singing sensations' or 'musical masqueraders' navigate through a round of lip sync challenges, they will be offering entertaining hidden clues to the panel of celebrity experts who will help the players whittle down the group until there's only one singer left.

MORE: Amanda Holden leaves fans in tears with new video of both daughters

The chosen one will then perform a duet with the singing superstar to reveal whether they can or can't sing. If the players have picked a good singer then they will take the prize - but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.

This Morning's Alison Hammond has also signed up to the show

The programme, which is adapted from a South Korean format, will be hosted by Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness. The panel will also be joined by a different popstar each week on the show.

MORE: Inside Amanda Holden's private home entertainment room

Speaking about her upcoming role, Amanda, 49, said: "I've seen first-hand over my many years as a judge, how acts can shock you with an incredible voice.

Amanda will be relying on her first-hand experience as a reality judge

"With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent so the masqueraders will really have to up their game to fool me!"

Alison, meanwhile, described herself a "good judge of character", adding that she thinks she will "be able to spot who can sing or not straight away, so the players are in good hands if they hope to win that cash prize".

MORE: Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses: from Amanda Holden to Ashley Banjo

8 Out Of 10 Cats star Jimmy added: "I think a silly, crazy, fun hour of telly is just what we all need. And it doesn't come any more silly, crazy or fun than this."

I Can See Your Voice will be broadcast on BBC One in 2021.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.