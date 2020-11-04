Rebel Wilson shares photos from her unbelievably tough new fitness regime She is being put through her paces by Ant Middleton

Rebel Wilson is taking her health kick up a gear or two and has shared photos from her insane new training challenge.

The Bridesmaids star, 40, is determined to reach her target weight of 165lbs by the end of the year and to help with her health transformation she's employed one of the toughest trainers there is.

Rebel was posing alongside former British solider and SAS Australia star, Ant Middleton in photos she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

She wrote: "Let's do this," on the first photo of her standing on top of a dune buggy wearing a hot pink T-shirt and leather-look leggings.

Rebel later posted another image of herself preparing to drive off in the vehicle and a third with Ant which was captioned: "Well I survived Day 1 with @antmiddleton."

Rebel is being put through her paces

Not surprisingly her fans jumped to the conclusion that Rebel will be starring on Australia’s Celebrity: SAS Who Dares Wins.

She fuelled the rumours further by tagging in a member of her glam squad, suggesting they were filming in Mexico, where Rebel is currently staying.

Rebel with Ant Middleton

If she is indeed appearing on the show, she'll have her work cut out for her and will endure some seriously tough physical and mental challenges.

The hardcore training will top off Rebel’s "year of health" during which she's shed more than 40lbs and completely overhauled her health.

She had her glam squad with her

She's documented her weight loss journey with her fans and shared photos of herself hiking, hitting the gym and even flipping tires, in a bid to get in shape.

Rebel’s confidence has soared since she decided to make her health her priority and she's posted numerous swimsuit shots on social media to celebrate it.

She’s also found love with brewery heir Jacob Busch who calls himself "very lucky" to be with Rebel.

