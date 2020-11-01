Rebel Wilson stuns in tiny sheer dress – and fans react The Cats actress has transformed her lifestyle over the past year

Rebel Wilson has undertaken a lifestyle transformation over the past year, and she looks incredible!

The Cats actress stunned fans over the weekend after stepping out in a sheer black dress as she got into the Halloween spirit with boyfriend Jacob Busch.

Rebel looked stylish dressed in a figure-hugging ensemble, which she styled with La Catrina makeup.

In the caption, Rebel wrote: "HAUNTe COUTURe." Fans were quick to comment on her appearance, with one writing: "Rebel you look amazing," while another wrote: "You look seriously gorgeous." A third added: "That dress is gorgeous. Classy and timeless." A fourth added: "Goals."

Rebel Wilson looked gorgeous in a sheer black dress

The star's photos follow shortly after she was pictured in another Halloween-inspired outfit. On Saturday, Rebel shared photos of herself dressed as Warrior Princess, dressed in a high-cut leotard, bra top, garter and cape.

The star was dressed for a spooky celebration at her Hollywood Hills home, which was attended by a number of her friends and her sister Annachi.

The 40-year-old has been incredibly open about her year of health and has been documenting her journey on social media.

The actress' dress accentuated her tiny waist

The star has shed more than 40lbs in recent months, and completely overhauled her health.

In September she revealed she weighs 165lbs and is just a few pounds away from her weight loss goal, which she hopes to reach by the end of the year.

Rebel has been losing weight by eating a healthy, balanced diet, cutting down her portion sizes, and exercising too.

She’s shared her journey on social media and been inundated with compliments calling her “an inspiration” and complimenting her on her new look.

The Cats star has been working hard at the gym

Rebel’s confidence has soared since she decided to make her health her priority and she’s posted numerous swimsuit shots on Instagram too.

During a Mexican getaway with her brewery heir boyfriend in October she wowed in a bright pink swimsuit and her followers inundated the comments section with praise. “

Rebel is feeling more confident than ever

You’re arms look so toned,” wrote one, while another said: “It’s so good to see you healthy and happy.”

