Elizabeth Hurley is dreaming of a sun-soaked vacation!

The Royals actress, 55, took to Instagram to share a video of herself splashing in the crystal blue waters of a luxury beach resort dressed in a turquoise bikini.

"Oh y-e-s, I vaguely recollect frolicking in the turquoise shallows #distantmemory," she captioned the short clip in which she’s modelling a blue two-piece from her swimwear collection.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley splashes in the sea wearing a turquoise bikini

Her fans were blown away by her age-defying appearance and commented: "You look absolutely incredible, stunning woman," and others branded her "a goddess".

Elizabeth is clearly missing her dreamy getaways due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we're pretty sure it’s not all bad for her.

She's been working abroad in Latvia for the past few weeks and it looks like they have some stunning beaches too.

Elizabeth models her own swimwear line

Elizabeth let fans know she was missing home with a post in a white bikini and clutching a giant Union Jack print ball.

She captioned it: "Missing Blighty".

The mother-of-one spent the coronavirus lockdown at her country estate in the UK where she’s been busy growing her own fruit and vegetables.

Elizabeth insists she maintains her swimsuit body by eating clean and staying active.

Elizabeth eats healthy and stays active

"I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she told The Cut.

"When I’m at home in the country, I always try to eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm."

She also swears by kickstarting the day with two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

