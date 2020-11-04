Elizabeth Hurley wows fans in red bikini The star is so glam!

Elizabeth Hurley stunned her fans with another gorgeous bikini photo on Wednesday.

The star shared the jaw-dropping photo to her Instagram Stories as part of a promotion for her swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she started back in 2005.

The actress and model wore a stunning red two-piece in the snap, and her hair hung loose to her shoulders.

The brunette beauty wore natural makeup as she smiled at the camera.

The 55-year-old often models her brand's designs on social media, and in the last few weeks has shared photos of herself in a white bikini, leopard-print bikini and a mint green halter-neck swimsuit.

Commenting on the latter image, one of her fans wrote: "Elizabeth you look absolutely stunning and gorgeous and breath-taking and lovely." Another added: "Absolutely beautiful as always," while a third chimed in: "Stunning!!"

The brunette beauty has long been known for her fashionable sense of style.

Elizabeth showed off the glam look on social media

She first shot to fame when she wore Versace's infamous 'safety pin' dress back in 1994 at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral, which she attended with her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant.

While the star often poses in her brand's beautiful designs, she recently shared that she's careful to not expose too much of her skin to the sun outside of photoshoots.

Opening up in a heartfelt interview with Grazia magazine, the mum-of-one said: "I regret ever sunbathing and now use SPF30 and wear a big sunhat. I've lost count of how many of my contemporaries have had cancerous cells removed."

The star founded her beachwear brand in 2005

Elizabeth also revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great.

"It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

It certainly seems to be working for the glamorous star!

