Nicole Kidman shocks fans by showcasing her toned stomach in age-defying snap

Nicole Kidman is enjoying success on TV screens with The Undoing, whose final episode airs next week, and in her personal life – as she showed fans this weekend.

Posting a picture of herself wearing sporting gear, black tight leggings and a matching sports bra, the star shocked fans with her age-defying body.

"Hinterland Magic #ByronBay," she captioned the shot, which saw her posing on a green field, with gorgeous mountains on the horizon.

"You are getting younger and younger every day," one fan noted, whilst a second agreed: "Lady, do you ever age or just get better every day?"

A third wrote: "Imagine looking like that after having 2 children at the age of 53." And a fourth remarked: "Incredible legs, they go on forever."

Nicole enjoyed a walk in Lake Ainsworth

The mother-of-four maintains an incredible figure thanks to a healthy diet and regular exercise, and surprisingly, the Hollywood star has admitted in the past that she pretty much eats whatever she likes, within moderation.

"I'm actually not that strict with my diet. I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation," she told The Times in 2014.

Nicole makes sure to treat herself too. "It's walking a path that's ultimately 80 per cent health, 20 per cent… sometimes it falls to 70 per cent," she told Women's Health magazine in 2013.

"But that's why I think you have things like natural health remedies – you find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy."

Nicole and husband Keith often delight fans with romantic snaps

Favourite foods that Nicole likes to indulge in are fresh seafood platters and an Australian dish called 'sausage sizzle' – a barbecued sausage served on white bread.

Nicole also tends to let husband Keith Urban do most of the cooking in their family, admitting in the past that she isn't the best cook. "I cook chicken for [Keith] and it's always dry," she told People magazine in 2009.

"I'm a much better person to cook for because I love food and I will eat almost anything." When it comes to working out, Nicole enjoys spinning, yoga and running.