Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban reveals struggles during lockdown The Undoing star and country singer share daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are used to travelling with their family for work, but everything came to a standstill when the coronavirus pandemic shook the world at the beginning of the year.

MORE: Nicole Kidman looks completely different with black hair in latest photo

The celebrity couple spent a lot of time at their home in Nashville with daughters Sunday and Faith at the height of the lockdown, which Keith admitted he found difficult.

Talking to The Sunday Telegraph's Stellar magazine in a recent interview, the country singer opened up about his single, Out The Cage, from his new album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which reflects on his time at home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban

The song explores the feelings that come with being in lockdown, including being confined and the loss of freedom.

READ: Nicole Kidman discusses major change impacting Keith Urban and their daughters

Keith revealed: "We'd been in lockdown since March. I was ready to get out and do things, I poured into that song. I still have a little PTSD about lockdown."

Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban opened up about his struggles in lockdown

The singer and his family are now in Australia, having travelled there during the summer when the lockdown travel restrictions eased.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shares rare selfie

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's living room in their Australian farmhouse

Currently, Nicole and Keith are staying Down Under with their daughters, while the actress films her upcoming series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

LOCKDOWN BIRTHDAY? Quarantine birthday ideas and how to make it fun

The family are staying at their gorgeous property in New South Wales, which boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle, along with 111 acres of land.

Nicole and Keith spent the first part of lockdown in Nashville

Being in Australia has also given Nicole the opportunity to reunite with her mum and sister, who both live there.

The Big Little Lies star had previously opened up about her family's experience during lockdown in an interview published in HELLO! back in August.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman reveals she's 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares scary new look with fans

She said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies."

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

The celebrity couple share daughters Sunday and Faith

Despite the change, Nicole has never been happier. "I love being in the kitchen in the morning so that when my kids come down, there's noise and there's joy in the home. That's really important to me," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.