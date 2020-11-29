Rebel Wilson makes major revelation about weight loss transformation and reasons behind it The Australian actress went on a health kick at the start of the year

Rebel Wilson has been impressing fans with her commitment to losing weight the healthy way over the past year, and over the weekend the star made an exciting announcement about the progress.

The Cats actress revealed in a new post on Instagram that she had hit her target weight goal of 75kg, and what's more, she did it a month earlier than expected.

Rebel wrote: "Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it's not about weight number, it's about being healthy.

"I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg."

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson opens up about her weight loss journey

The actress then went on to reveal that she was planning to do an Instagram Live on Tuesday at 6pm EST so that she could share more information about her weight loss journey with her followers.

"I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I'm back in the US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support. Soo until then, 6pm NYC time," she wrote.

Rebel Wilson has hit her weight loss goal a month early

The Pitch Perfect actress is currently enjoying a luxury wellness break in Austria, where she spent Thanksgiving. The star has been sharing some gorgeous pictures from her stay, and it looks like she's having the best time.

Rebel has been keeping her fans updated on her health kick since the start of the year, after embarking on what she described as "a year of health."

The Cats actress has embarked on a year of health

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

Rebel has been sharing some stunning weight loss photos over the past year

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein.

"So I've lost, I think it’s like 40lbs this year so far and I want to lose a few more."

Rebel couldn't be in a better place right now, and recently went public with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, who she is often pictured with at the gym.

