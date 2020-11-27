Rebel Wilson's alpine look will take your breath away The Cats actress has had an incredible 2020

Rebel Wilson continued to wow her fans on Thursday when she shared the most beautiful selfie from the top of a mountain.

The actress, 40, wanted to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving in her Instagram message and decided to do it in some serious winter style.

Rebel looked fresh-faced and a little chilly as she sent love "from the top of the Alps" wearing a knitted zip-up sweater.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's latest workout photo sparks major concerns from fans

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson looked incredible as she posed at the top of a mountain

Her hair was effortlessly pinned back from her face and she sported a huge grin as she panned the camera around to give fans a glimpse of the snowy scenery.

Rebel spent the holidays at the Viva Mayr Austrian resort where she's been enjoying a luxury wellness break to finish off her 'Year of Health'.

She's lost more than 40lbs and insists she wants to end 2020 on a high as she has a hectic year ahead of her.

MORE: Rebel Wilson showcases tiny waist as she unveils quirky new look

SEE: Rebel Wilson bares her abs in sports bra and shorts

Rebel wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving

"I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project," she told People magazine. "So I wanted to come back to Viva Mayr."

Rebel spent her Thanksgiving there with her feet up and shared a photo of herself watching a movie on her laptop from her chalet.

Her fans wished her a happy holidays and congratulated her on her health overhaul.

SHOP: The best Nordstrom Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020 deals

MORE: Rebel Wilson's red hot swimsuit selfie could be her most stunning yet

Rebel has lost more than 40lbs

"Gorgeous," wrote one, while another said: "Wow you are simply stunning. Your posts inspire me daily to reach my fitness goals."

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

MORE: Saks is selling beauty advent calendars with a major Black Friday markdown

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

Looks like her approach has absolutely worked!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.