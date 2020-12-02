Rebel Wilson shares envy-inducing swimming pool selfie - and fans react The actress has never felt healthier

Rebel Wilson is fast wrapping up her 'Year of Health' and to celebrate she posted a beautiful swimming pool selfie on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect actress, 40, was feeling very grateful for reaching her impressive weight loss goal and shared a picture-perfect photo - with the most incredible backdrop.

Rebel's getaway to the luxury Viva Mayr wellness resort in the Austrian Alps was coming to an end and she took the opportunity to squeeze in one last envy-inducing snapshot.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's alpine look will take your breath away

The Australian actress was submerged in the blue water of the swimming pool with a mountainous backdrop.

She captioned the post: "Thank you to Dr Schubert and all of the team @vivamayraltaussee in beautiful Austria. I’m going to start 2021 in an amazing place, with a healthy body and mind...and boosted immune system!

"Love the care you all put into your patients - I am so grateful! Now on to maintaining the weight loss and the healthy lifestyle!"

Rebel's Austrian getaway looked magical

Her fans bombarded her with comments and told her she was "an inspiration" and many thanked her for sharing her journey with them.

Rebel has packed her time at the retreat with healthy activities and during a live Q&A on her Instagram on Tuesday she opened up about making her health a priority and reaching her goal weight of 165lbs.

The star admitted not everyone in the entertainment industry was happy to see her lose weight though.

"Industry-wise, there were a lot of people who wanted me to stay as Fat Amy," she said, referring to her character in the movie franchise Pitch Perfect.

Rebel has embraced the Alps

"And at the end of the day it is my life and my body and Hollywood had in a way typecast me but I didn’t want to stay like that.

"It makes me sad sometimes that I didn’t value myself enough before all of this to get healthy."

Now though, Rebel has landed her first role in a non-comedic movie and she's also launched her career as a children's book author too.

She's found love with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, and Rebel can't wait to kickstart 2021 as her healthiest self.

