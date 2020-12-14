Perri Kiely's body transformation for The Real Full Monty On Ice has to be seen to be believed The Diversity star has undergone a huge transformation since he found fame

Dancer and radio presenter Perri Kiely has undergone a huge transformation since he first shot to fame aged 12 as part of Britain's Got Talent's Diversity.

Now 24, and appearing on our screens in ITV's The Real Full Monty On Ice, Perri is once again wowing viewers with his body transformation!

The Diversity star has an impressive six-pack, which he often flaunts in photos on social media. Earlier this year, Perri impressed viewers and judges alike with his performances on Dancing on Ice, where he finished as a runner-up. Ahead of the competition, he admitted that he was nervous about not living up to expectations from fans.

WATCH: Perri Kiely takes on the 25 press up challenge

In a press interview with HELLO! and other publications, Perri said: "100 per cent [I feel the pressure]. We've just come off our [Diversity] tour. We do meet-and-greets before every show and I'll tell you now, 50% of the people come up to me and were like, 'You're gonna be great. "'You're gonna win it, because you're gonna flip, because you're gonna spin,' and yes, there's loads of pressure."

Sharing a photo of himself back in 2016, fans were shocked at just how much he had changed since he shot to fame in 2009, and many took to commenting on his appearance.

Perri Kiely often works out

"Look at Perri all grown up now," wrote one fan alongside Ashley's holiday snap of the star sunbathing in Mykonos and Perri flexing his muscles.

"Rahh Perri got older. I remember when he was like 10 looking Dench tho lads," wrote another. One person jokily wrote: "Omg, Perri!!! saw u live with ur top off but this is something else!!"

Perri and the rest of his Diversity co-stars, including Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo, impressed Simon Cowell when they took part in Britain's Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle to the post in the series finale. Talking of his catastrophic rise to fame to Express.co.uk, Perri said: "[It was] really mad actually because I was so young and dancing was my hobby, that was something I really loved to do, I went like once or twice a week or whatever it was.

"Dancing for me was the first thing I found that I was like oh my god this is what I really want to do. But it was almost like overnight because obviously, we entered the competition [Britain's Got Talent]." he continued.

The Dancing on Ice star shot to fame in Diversity

The Dancing on Ice star shot to fame in Diversity

"It was overnight that it went from my hobby to my job and like who has a job at like 12. But that's the thing because I enjoy it so much, I never see that switch."

Simon said of their performance at the time: "I've got to tell you right now, all bets are off," Simon Cowell said of their finale performance. "It was the only performance of the night I'd give a 10 to."

Since appearing on the talent show, Perri has gone on to present the breakfast show on KISS FM, Sky 1's Got To Dance and in 2014 he took part in ITV's reality show Splash. The star even impressed Paul Hollywood when he took part in the celebrity series of Great British Bake Off in 2018, which raised money for Stand Up to Cancer.

