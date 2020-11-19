Nadia Sawalha looks unrecognisable with new choppy fringe The Loose Women star let her daughter cut her hair

Nadia Sawalha is one brave woman. Not only did she allow her teenage daughter to dye her hair, but she also let her cut in a fringe!

The Loose Women star unveiled the results of her lockdown hair transformation on Thursday after asking her Instagram followers whether she should let her daughter, Maddie, loose on her hair with a pair of scissors.

Taking to her Stories, Nadia first revealed that the 17-year-old had done a great job dying her roots, before asking whether she should take the plunge and have a fringe.

Showing off her freshly dyed locks, Nadia said: "Right, my darling daughter over there has just dyed my roots – looking good Mads.

Nadia asked her followers whether she should cut in a fringe

"But, she wants to cut a fringe and I'm really bored of my hair. Mark below, should I let her or not?"

Nadia then shared a photo which showed Maddie armed with a pair of scissors, while she had a rather terrified look on her face. "She did it! So scary!!!" Nadia captioned the snap.

Leaving her followers waiting for the final result, Nadia later uploaded several images of her new 'do – and we think she looks fab!

How amazing does Nadia's fringe look?

"I LET MY TEEN CUT ME A FRINGE!!! Haven’t had one since I was six!!!," she began her caption.

"Lockdown lunacy???," she added. "Well obvs yes! Who would let their child cut them a fringe?!! But, heh, she does her friends on a regular basis so why the hell not?!!

Her fans agreed that she looks great

"BUT ....I quite like it??? Even though it’s a bit wonky!!!! What do you reckon???? To fringe or not to fringe???? Mistake or quite nice???"

Her fans were quick to reassure Nadia that her new fringe looks amazing, with one commenting: "I love itttt!!!!! Rock it, darling!!" Another wrote: "I. LOVE. @maddiemaddieee well done, where do the talents end?"

A third said: "Makes you look younger Nadia, love it." While her Loose Women co-star Stacey Solomon added: "Beautiful."

