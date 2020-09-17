Nadia Sawalha channelled her inner Kim Kardashian this week in a hilarious video posted on her Instagram account. The Loose Women star had fans in hysterics with her clip, which sees her impersonating the KUWTK star, while posing in her underwear.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha has fans in hysterics with Kim Kardashian impression

Putting a fun spin on Kim's SKIMS shapewear brand, Nadia joked in the caption: "My new Skids briefs are giving me life!! I feel so 'snatched', so 'DoMessstic Goddess', so 'perfect'. How are YOU feeling girls???"

One fan told the 55-year-old: "It makes it even funnier because you haven't even managed to do your bra up properly. Love this and you!!" A second remarked: "You are bloody hilarious!!! I love you! You are so real and normal xxx," and a third commented: "You rock my world so much right now!! Love you! Xx."

Nadia is a proud mum to two daughters

While Nadia's fans were impressed with her video – her daughters Maddy, 17, and 13-year-old Kiki are likely to be less than thrilled!

Chatting recently on Instagram Live, Nadia admitted: "I do embarrass them, they hate what I do on Instagram, and I say I'm doing it because I'm really trying to break through to people's minds. I wanted someone to say, 'I'm really trying to love [my body].'"

Kim Kardashian has defended her SKIMS maternity shapewear collection

Kim, meanwhile, recently had to defend her latest SKIMS collection – an upcoming line of maternity shapewear, which promises "the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy".

Fans immediately questioned whether Kim should promote compression shorts and smoothing materials for pregnant bodies. "What's the point of even being pregnant if you have to hide the journey of your bump/ everything that comes with being pregnant?" one person commented.

The reality star suffered during her own pregnancies

Kim responded directly to her critics in an Instagram Story. "To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven't been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it's like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women," she wrote.

"SKIMS maternity line is not to slim but to support. The belly part doesn't slim your belly, it's actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back - and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling."

