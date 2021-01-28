9 best online live workouts to stream during lockdown

A lockdown with no end in sight makes life feel a little bleak right now, so at times like this a good workout - be it HIIT or yoga - can be just the thing to boost energy levels. Plus, we would love to feel like we achieved something while spending all this time indoors! Since gyms are still closed, we have put together the very best live workout classes to get you moving in the comfort of your living room. Enjoy...

Retroglow

If you're beginning online exercise classes for the first time, we couldn't recommend these friendly, fun and upbeat classes more. The instructor, Frankie, is there to help whether you're the proud owner or dumbbells or are just using a couple of tins out of the cupboard, and you'll have a lot of fun while enjoying a good workout session. Top tip: try out the Boyband Bootcamp session!

Boyband up your workout routine at Retroglow

FRAME London

FRAME is all about enjoying yourself while getting fit, and they have a large range of classes meaning that you can pretty much jump on an exercise class morning, noon or night, meaning that they fit pretty seamlessly into your day! The classes are seriously fun - and we'd recommend trying out 80s aerobics to get started!

RIAK Fitness

Take your training seriously? Look no further. RIAK ONLINE specialises in coaching and training endurance athletes that are either preparing for a specific event or just want to get a bit fitter and stronger. This gym offers 'bring your own bike' turbo training in your own home and all levels of ability are very welcome - we can guarantee that you'll be getting a solid workout from this one though! Find out more here.

WATCH: Check out RIAK Online

Compass Chelsea

Yogis, look no further! This beautiful studio has gone online for the time being, and you will be spoiled for choice between Vinyasa flows to Yin Yoga. Don't worry if you're not a pro, the studio is dedicated to being the best for anyone at any level. Namaste and learn more here!

Strictly's Neil Jones Instagram Live

Join Neil on Instagram every morning at 10am for FREE dance classes. Any levels are more than welcome to join in whether you adore exercising or are a beginner ready to get moving! The Strictly star even received a message from the manager of a care home who managed to get all of her residents joining in - amazing!

Check out Neil's Samba session!

ClassPass

The handy site that lets you try classes all over your town has gone online for lockdown! Look through their easy-to-use site for live workouts and choose your favourite - from full body workouts to yoga, they have something for everyone! Find out more here.

Joe Wicks' YouTube fitness sessions

The king of lockdown workouts, you can join Joe on YouTube as he does both PE classes for youngsters (with adults welcome to join in) or some 20-minute HIIT workout sessions. The Body Coach is in your living room people, so what are you waiting for!

Get fit with Joe Wicks

Zoom Room with Nicki

Fancy a good morning workout with a lovely community spirit? Check out Nicki's online coaching! Sessions are easy to fit into your day at around 40 minutes and are a mix of HIIT, cardio, strength, mobility and fun challenges - and all levels are very welcome. Find out more here and enjoy!

FLY LDN Online

This super stylist site has no limit of choices of amazing live classes, plus all the on-demand classes you can ask for if you want to do a quick session. From Barre work to HIIT, this site will definitely keep you fit and healthy! Get the details here.

Try out online classes at FLY LDN

