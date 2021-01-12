Calling all mums-to-be! The 5 best pregnancy workout apps to download during lockdown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Doctors and midwives agree that keeping fit and healthy when you’re expecting is important for you and your baby – by remaining active in pregnancy, your body will find it easier to adapt to your changing shape. That’s why pregnancy workout apps are indispensable, as you can exercise from the comfort of your own home, whenever suits you.

And did you know that workouts during pregnancy can alleviate back pain, bloating and leg cramps, strengthen the abdominal and pelvic floor muscles as well as boost your energy levels to prepare your body for labour? But a pregnancy workout doesn’t mean taking on huge new challenges, more maintaining your health with moderate forms of exercise.

Safety is always the number one priority, so make sure you warm up properly, drink water throughout and take the time to cool down. Reduce the number of workouts that cause your heart rate to rise and when in doubt, stick to low intensity forms such as yoga and Pilates.

Since every pregnancy is different, always check with your GP before embarking on a new exercise routine and remember that your strength and energy levels will fluctuate throughout trimesters. We’ve rounded up five of the best prenatal workout plans you can do from home whilst group classes are postponed. These virtual methods will help you stay strong and feel fit throughout – and come added with a celebrity personal trainer or two!

Results Wellness Lifestyle

Co-founded by former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh (a new mum to son Roman Ravello Thomas) and celebrity personal trainer Cecilia Harris, the Results Wellness Lifestyle app offers a ‘Bump’ programme with a range of exercises designed to improve posture, relieve stress and help you cope with labour.

As well as a range of pregnancy-safe exercise classes including Barre, BoxRcise, dance and yoga, you’ll find over 600 recipes to maintain optimum nutrition plus professional advice from the RWL midwife and sleep consultant, with online guidance for pre and post-natal stages. You’ll also get instant access to the pregnancy chat group to message like-minded mums-to-be for additional support.

In January, get a free 30-day trial, with subscriptions from £19.99 thereafter. Visit resultswellnesslifestyle.com/pages/hello to sign up.

Jennis

Olympic gold medal winner, three-time world champion and mum of two, Jessica Ennis-Hill has combined her professional expertise with her own experience of pregnancy in a new app. Featuring three workout programmes: Fitness, Pregnancy and Postnatal, you’ll begin with a video overview from the athlete herself, plus have access to Jessica’s team for all of your fitness related queries.

The Pregnancy plan breaks down workouts by trimester, with a follow-up for the postnatal stage, building strength safely in the core and pelvic floor. There are additional challenges for glutes and abs, with workouts guided by Jessica as she shares her Pro tips in a friendly and accessible style. You can adjust the levels to beginner, intermediate and advanced as your confidence builds.

From £14.99 a month, with discounts available when paying for three months or more upfront. Visit jennisfitness.com

Barrecore

Inspired by the original programme which uses a combination of bodyweight resistance and high repetitions to flex your major muscle groups, Barrecore introduces BarrePRENATAL. Specifically tailored to suit pregnancy and reduce growing aches and pains, you can exercise safely and effectively with this low impact programme.

Using floor-based exercise, BarrePRENATAL classes are live streamed three times per week with unlimited access so you can follow along when its most convenient. You can also book private one-to-one sessions via email, which is recommended as an induction for new mums-to-be.

Weekly unlimited access to live streamed classes from £15 a week with first class free. Visit barrecore.com

MamaBeing Fit

Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead has created a supportive space for mothers to seek advice and recommendations together with a fitness app to stay active before, during and after pregnancy. Mother to India, three, and expecting a baby boy this year, Binky aims to empower and energise new mums with the app packed with targeted workouts, tracking features and recipes for you and your baby.

Start with the beginner prenatal step by step class, and you can progress to bodyweight cardio and core then the zero equipment beyond baby session after giving birth. Additional features include a weight tracking graph and space to store progress images, plus the app syncs with Apple Health to track your calories and heart rate.

From £11.99 a month, or £99.99 a year, with a free 7 day trial. Search MamaBeing Fit in the App Store

The Pilates PT

Award-winning Pilates instructor Hollie Grant has created The Bump Plan, where trimester-specific classes fuse gentle, low impact cardio with Grant’s expert commentary and advice as an expectant (and now new) mother herself.

Each workout will show videos of Hollie at the same stage in pregnancy as you, with new classes for 12, 18, 24 and 30 weeks. You’ll receive six videos per stage of the plan to support the challenges you’re facing at the time, plus access to an Education Hub with expert advice on symptoms, breastfeeding and mental health. Every new member of The Bump Plan will receive a luxury starter pack worth £100, with equipment and pampering goodies from the likes of Sweaty Betty and Mamma Mio.

£75 for the first month, then £35 a month, with a free 7 day trial. Visit pilatespt.co.uk/the-bump-plan/

