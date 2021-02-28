Sadie Frost and Frances Ruffelle talk friendship and free yoga classes The pair have been friends for 44 years

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Sadie Frost and West End star Frances Ruffelle reveal all about their 44-year friendship.

The two women first met as 11-year-olds studying at the Italia Conti stage school in London and have remained close ever since. "We were the naughty girls," actress, designer and film producer Sadie recalls of meeting Frances. "We were the same height, we both had dark long hair and little cheeky faces; there were a lot of similarities."

And now they have just launched their own wellbeing partnership, Yin&Tonic which offers free online yoga classes, choreographed to music they have written themselves with collaborator Sam K.

"I kept doing these workouts online," says Frances, "and the pumping beats were adding to my anxiety levels. I thought it would be nice to work out to more mindful beats."

Sadie explains that their workouts are suitable for everyone. "You can start off with something small and gentle. It's very important to have a body that works properly with supple, flexible spines. It's a commitment that will really help find some peace and some tranquillity in your daily life, too."

The two practice yoga every day and continued to do so when they recently bubbled together in the Cotswolds home Sadie shared with her boyfriend of seven years, Darren Strowger. And their friendship is stronger than ever.

"We are always there for each other and I think it's such a relief to have a friend that you have known all your life who has been so consistent and supported you the whole way through," Sadie says. "Frances is so consistent and I don't take that for granted, because a lot of friends come and go. I can a hundred per cent trust Frances, which is a brilliant thing to have."

Frances adds: "Sadie is never judgmental towards me and I am the same. We know each other so well and we know we can make mistakes."

Sadie Frost and Frances Ruffelle have produced a free set of yoga and fitness classes under the guise of Yin&Tonic – log onto yinandtonic.guru

