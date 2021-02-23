Gordon Ramsay has revealed he has been told to "slow down" by his doctor after a shock medical diagnosis.

The celebrity chef – a fitness fanatic – recently suffered a fall during a run, and told the Sun: "I've just come off two weeks on crutches as I had meniscus surgery.

"I did it running up that hill in Richmond Park, bolting up it. And when I got the x-rays back, the doctor said, 'You've got arthritis in your knee'. I'd never heard that word in relation to me before," the 54-year-old confessed.

"He told me I needed to start slowing down. It was a case of 'imagine you’ve got 1.5million steps to run over the next 30 years… pace yourself'."

Celebrity chef Gordon is a fitness fanatic

Gordon trains for two hours every day and has described exercise as his "release" but added that he also has the "stern warning of my father dying at 53 (from a heart attack) and I look at my kids and know I can't leave them rudderless".

The star continued: "I am slightly scared of stopping but do know I will have to slow down at some stage."

Gordon and wife Tana are parents to five children

Gordon is a proud father to five children with his wife, Tana. The couple have been married since 1996, and are parents to Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 21, Matilda, 19, and little Oscar, one.

Tana recently spoke to HELLO! about family life, and admitted her youngest "definitely has a strong character".

Tana has said youngest child Oscar is 'hilarious'

"He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all," she continued. "He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them.

"Being an older parent and having done this before, you have a way of sitting back and relaxing more and laughing with them. The other thing for me is I had four of age four and under, so to have one is certainly easier."

