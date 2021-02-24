Gwyneth Paltrow unveils 'miracle' health hacks to prevent illness

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Maintaining a healthy body and mind has been paramount following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gywneth Paltrow has plenty of secrets up her sleeve for warding off illnesses.

The Goop founder gave her Instagram followers a tour of her health cupboard on Tuesday, walking them through each of her go-to products. And we've got our eye on the one she describes as a "miracle"!

"I'm going to show you a few of the things getting me through the end of this quarantine situation," Gwyneth began.

WATCH: Gwyneth Patlrow Shares Look Inside Her Marble Kitchen

"I cannot live without my pheric [Vitamin C]. This is a new brand, I just discovered this Cure hydration, I'm totally obsessed with it. I put it in my water every day and I feel so much better. And, of course, Goopgenes," continued the 48-year-old actress, holding up each product in turn.

All three are taken daily to provide different health benefits. The Vitamin C sachets are said to help combat fatigue, support the normal function of your immune system and help collagen formation.

Gwyneth showed off her favourite health products

Meanwhile, Cure is an electrolyte powder that prevents dehydration without the added sugars of a sports drink, and Goopgenes Marine Collagen Superpowder helps improve skin moisture, elasticity, and texture.

And that's not the end of Gwyneth's health secrets! She continued by holding up two Peekay's products that help those suffering with cold and flu. "We don't sell these on Goop but I hope to. This is to stay healthy if you feel like you're getting sick. These things are totally a miracle, I love them," she said.

Once you feel as though you may be getting ill, On The Edge is said to help speed up recovery time and take the edge off the symptoms including sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, fever and nausea.

Cold & Flu, meanwhile, includes "ingredients with anti-viral, antibiotic, decongesting, expectorating and diaphoretic actions."

Health benefits and top tips for a glowing complexion like Gwyneth's? Yes, please.

