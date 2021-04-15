Vanessa Bryant has paid a touching tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant with the help of their adorable daughters Bianka, four, and Capri, 22 months.

The celebrity mum posted a collage of four photos showing her youngest daughters each sporting a Lakers jersey with their dad's numbers emblazoned across.

Bianka wore a sleeveless black jersey with gold trim that featured the number eight – Kobe's number from when he began his NBA career.

While little Capri wore a gold jersey with the number 24 – Kobe's jersey number which he swapped to in the 2006-07 season and wore until his retirement from the sport in 2016.

Kobe is the only player in NBA history to have two jersey numbers retired with the same team. Both the No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys are hung at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The late basketball star and his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gigi died on 26 January 2020 after the helicopter they were in crashed north of Los Angeles.

Bianka and Capri wore their late father's jersey numbers

Last month, Vanessa spoke of how her other daughters – including Natalia, 18 – have helped her "to smile through the pain" and give her "strength" after the tragic death of Kobe and Gigi.

"This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she told People.

"Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.

Kobe and Gigi died in January 2020

"But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

She added: "I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."

