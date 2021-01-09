Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photo of daughter as anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death nears The star lost both her husband and child in a tragic accident

Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet photo of her daughter, Bianka, on Friday, as she prepares to reach the devastating year anniversary of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their child, Gigi's deaths.

The doting mum took to Instagram to share an image of their four year old who was climbing into a toy car.

The little girl was smiling from ear to ear and looked so much like her late dad, who died last year.

Vanessa simply captioned the photo: "Lamborghini *B.B Kiddo)" along with some heart emojis.

It's been an incredibly difficult year for Vanessa who tragically lost both her husband and Gigi - real name Gianna - in a helicopter crash on 26 January 2020.

Despite her unbelievable loss, Vanessa has remained strong for their three remaining children, Capri, one, Bianka, and Natalia, 17.

Their daughter looks so much like Kobe

After the horrific accident, which saw nine people lose their lives, a memorial was held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Vanessa bravely gave a heartbreaking account of a message Kobe had sent her a few weeks before he died.

In it, she said he "mentioned how he wanted to spend time together. Just the two of us without our kids, because I'm his best friend first.

"We never got the chance to do it. We were busy taking care of our girls and just doing our regular, everyday responsibilities. But I'm thankful I have that recent text. It means so much to me."

Kobe was a doting dad to his four daughters

The basketball player’s family just celebrated their first Christmas without Kobe and Gigi. But they were clearly not far from their thoughts.

Vanessa shared plenty of photos of her dearly departed and received an outpouring of support from fans.

The widowed mum-of-four spent the festive season in the mountains with her friend Ciara.

She thanked her with a heartfelt social media message and wrote: "Thank you so much for this Christmas vacation Auntie @ciara and Uncle @dangerusswilson Love you guys!!! Thank you so much for being there for us.”

