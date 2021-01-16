Vanessa Bryant makes heartbreaking plea ahead of anniversary of Kobe and Gianna's deaths The Lakers star and his daughter tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020

Vanessa Bryant has made a heartfelt plea on social media ahead of the first anniversary of the deaths of her husband Kobe and their daughter Gianna.

The Lakers star and Gianna – who was affectionately known as Gigi – were killed in a helicopter crash on 26 January last year.

MORE: Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photo of daughter as anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death nears

Vanessa has now asked that the media and those who wish to pay tribute to Kobe and Gigi do not use footage of the helicopter or crash site.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant makes bittersweet Kobe Bryant discovery

She penned: "Dear media, please be considerate when airing or posting remembrance footage. We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene. We do NOT want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough.

"You have thousands of photos and videos you can show beside footage of 1/26/20. We hope videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all our losses. Thank you."

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking Christmas morning post

MORE: Vanessa Bryant's fans gush 'Kobe would be so proud' as she shares snow baby pics

Vanessa shared this photo of Kobe and Gigi on Instagram

Vanessa also captioned the screenshot: "I want to thank everyone that has handled their media coverage respectfully.

"To everyone else, please reconsider your 'news story' and look at your footage through the eyes of their children, parents, spouse, siblings and family. Celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them. In preparation of 1/26."

READ: Vanessa Bryant shows off dazzling diamond ring in tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant

Nine people, including Kobe and Gianna, lost their lives when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, on 26 January last year.

Kobe was a doting dad to his four daughters

A public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna was held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on 24 February, where Vanessa bravely gave a heartbreaking account of a message Kobe had sent her a few weeks before he died.

In it, she said he "mentioned how he wanted to spend time together. Just the two of us without our kids, because I'm his best friend first.

"We never got the chance to do it. We were busy taking care of our girls and just doing our regular, everyday responsibilities. But I'm thankful I have that recent text. It means so much to me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.