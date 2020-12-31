Halle Berry stuns fans with intimate photo after revealing 3 foods she never eats The 54-year-old looks incredible

Halle Berry had her fans in a spin this week as she shared a new photo on Instagram. The Oscar-winning actress took to social media with a sultry snapshot showing her laying back on an array of animal print cushions wearing a loose robe. The star, wearing sunglasses, can be seen looking at her reflection in a small compact bearing her initial.

MORE: Halle Berry's shows off stunning back tattoo in revealing snap

"Behind every successful woman is herself," Halle captioned the image. Her followers were quick to applaud the message with one writing: "Finally someone got the quote right!" A second added: "AGREED!! #GirlPower."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Halle Berry wows in swimsuit video to celebrate her birthday

At the age of 54, Halle looks better than ever, and fans are understandably eager to find out the secrets behind her incredible appearance.

MORE: Halle Berry just reacted to Prince Harry's bedroom poster of her

As well as a dedication to fitness, the star maintains a strict diet to ensure she stays healthy both on the inside and the outside. And in past interviews with Women's Health, she has revealed the foods she has completely cut out of her diet.

Halle Berry looked incredible in her latest photo

Halle was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 22 and as a result transitioned onto a keto diet, which meant the self-confessed "sugar addict" had to make some big changes.

MORE: 13 celebrities who have given birth after the age of 40

"After my diagnosis, though, it was like a switch flipped," she admitted. "My health was on the line, so I went cold turkey on my sugar-filled ways. Out the window went the candy, the desserts, and even super-sweet fruit." She revealed that she now satisfies her sweet cravings with blueberries and raspberries.

The star works hard to stay healthy both on the inside and the outside

Halle also avoids refined carbs, including bread, rice and pasta. "I know some of you are wondering, how could you ever swear off bread?" she has admitted. "But just like with sugar, when you give your body enough time without it, your palette changes and it loses its appeal."

Instead of mashed potatoes, for example, she instead opts for mashed cauliflower with butter and salt. For breakfast, she often eats scrambled eggs with peppers and onions, and covered a cheese, and tends to eat salads at lunchtime.

Finally, Halle decided to ditch regular wine for a low-sugar wine, in keeping with her keto diet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here