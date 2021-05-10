Kelly Ripa's go-to home workout revealed - and it sounds amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host has turned to something very different for her workout

Kelly Ripa is known for her love of dance and yoga but during the pandemic, the mom-of-three turned to something very different for her workout - virtual reality.

Kelly tried out the Oculus headset with the app Supernatural, which offers a variety of cardio workouts that take you across the globe, and all from the comfort of your own home.

Praising the set-up on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly admitted that "three days later" everything was still sore and that she was "dripping with sweat." "

It's everything I've been looking for," Kelly exclaimed.

HELLO! spoke to Raneir Pollard, one of the coaches available on the app, to find out more…

What can you tell us about a Supernatural workout for people unaware of it - how does it work?

All you need is the Oculus Quest VR headset and you basically get to travel theworld and move through low, medium or high intensity cardio workouts from your living room—or from anywhere you like.

One song you're on top of a volcano in Ethiopia the next your at a glacier in Iceland, and throughout it I’m right there with you coaching you through it and giving you as much energy as I can muster.

It is so much fun and you are going to sweat, baby!

Kelly Ripa is a huge fan! How did it feel when you saw Kelly - who has a huge fan base - promote Supernatural?

Kelly was doing Hip Hop You Don't Stop featuring 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Eminem....And I love that because the 90s playlists are some of my favorites. I love going back to my 90’s jams!

I’ve heard many times in my 15+ years in fitness someone claiming to “reinvent the wheel” and [Supernatural] was my first time really feeling that way. This is the people's workout and I want everyone to have the chance to experience it for themselves.

Seeing Kelly use it was exciting because I knew more people were going to hear about it and this is something special. I want everyone to know about it.

What would you recommend to a Supernatural beginner going from the gym to their living room - what's a nice easy workout to get stuck into?

It’s one of the easiest transitions you’ll ever make in your life! We’ve set it up so you can come in get a quick tutorial on how things work, choose Low intensity with great music or just into Medium or High Intensity and see if you can survive!

All you have to do is put on an Oculus Quest, click on Supernatural and we will get you right where you want to be!

People have been saying they are cancelling their gym memberships for Supernatural - amazing! Do you think this is just the beginning of at-home workouts post lockdown?

Definitely. At home workouts are here to stay and the convenience that they elicit is hard to compete with.

It’s one of the things I’m happiest about at a fitness professional that wants to share my love for movement - something that makes moving your body so easily accessible and fun.

Just knowing you don’t have to drive. Knowing there are fewer hurdles to getting your workout started, or, as I like to call it: get your “fun out”!

What would you say is the best Supernatural programme?

All body types deserve the benefits of glorious movement without the trauma of weight loss being pushed on them. There are lots of healthy people that are in bigger bodies and I’m proud of being part of a fitness company that recognizes that.

My favorite part of working out in SN is its impact on my cardio endurance. Cardio is great for heart health, and it just so happens to come with the added benefit of caloric burn. And for anyone that has a weight loss goal, calorie burn is a part of that ecosystem and a program like SN is a great and fun way to get that piece of the formula into your life. It entices you to come back for more and more!

It seems like Supernatural is really hitting off, how can you see it expand further in the future when we come out of the lockdown on the other side?

I definitely see our Supernatural community growing exponentially just as word of mouth passes.

I’ve been tagged on every platform by people excited and thrilled by Supernatural.

I also look forward to people being able to experience Supernatural in gyms, hotels and other public places once things get back to normal., so I have no doubt this is just the beginning.

