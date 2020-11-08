Kelly Ripa stuns in a corset in gorgeous photo with Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has an enviable figure

Kelly Ripa has an incredible figure and works hard maintaining it with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

And the Live with Kelly and Ryan star recently stunned fans after sharing a gorgeous photo of herself in a tiny corset, revealing her slim waistline.

The TV star star took to Instagram to share a fun throwback photo of herself with husband Mark Consuelos, dressed up as Cinderella in a golden dress with a corset bodice and embellished sleeves, complete with a crown and diamond necklace.

Mark, meanwhile, looked handsome in a co-ordinating outfit as he posted alongside his wife.

Fans were quick to comment on the stunning photo, with one writing: "Wow you look incredible," while another wrote: "Absolutely beautiful." A third added: "Picture perfect!"

Kelly Ripa looked incredible in a corset

Both Kelly and Mark lead healthy lifestyles and are keen to set a good example for their children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Talking to Good Morning America earlier in the year, Kelly explained: "We sort of lead by example in our lives. We've always made healthy offerings in terms of food and snacks in our house, and we always sort of lived in an active household.

"Our kids have always had various… they've always participated in team sports and extracurricular activities.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star works hard to maintain her incredible figure

"Having said that, they still want to eat as much sugar as I will possibly allow them, but they're adults now. And like I said, I think that those foundation things that we did for them help them make healthy choices now that they're adults."

Kelly and Mark also gave up drinking alcohol three years ago, which has also made an incredible difference to their lives.

Talking to Parade about their lifestyle, Kelly said: "We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago.

"Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about clean living – maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."

Kelly and Mark with their three children

And while Kelly and Mark are healthy most of the week, Sundays are more indulgent.

Talking to Bon Appetit, the mother-of-three revealed: "On Sunday, it's a full hot breakfast. They're not fat free, but they're delicious."

