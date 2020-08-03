Kelly Ripa replaced on Live with Kelly and Ryan during lockdown The All My Children star has been presenting the daytime show with Ryan Seacrest throughout lockdown

Kelly Ripa has been presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan from home over the past few months, even temporarily hosting the daytime show from the Caribbean at the beginning of lockdown. But on Monday, fans turned on their TV sets to find the actress was absent from the show, and instead was replaced by Katie Lowes. Ryan Seacrest introduced his new co-host to viewers, explaining that Kelly was on holiday. "Katie Howes – good morning on this Monday August 3," he began. "Kelly is on vacation and Katie is filling in at this very early hour on the west coast." Katie admitted that she had hardly slept ahead of her new gig, and couldn't wait to get stuck in! "

Kelly Ripa was replaced by Katie Lowes on Live with Kelly and Ryan

This is really weird and fun," she told Ryan. "I woke up at 3am to get this all together. But let's be honest, I didn't really sleep at all, it was like the first day at school."

Viewers adored seeing Katie on the daytime show, with many commenting about her appearance on social media. "Katie, you're a breathe of fresh air," one wrote, while another posted: "I absolutely love her energy!" A third wrote: "Love when Katie co-hosts, she's great."

Kelly, meanwhile, is thought to be staying in the Hamptons during her holiday. The mother-of-three shared a picture last last week from her garden while getting stuck into a good book.

The family also have a townhouse in Manhattan, where the star has been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan for the majority of the lockdown.

Kelly is currently on holiday after working throughout lockdown

Kelly's holiday follows shortly after the star paid tribute to former co-host Regis Philbin, who tragically passed away at the end of July.

On Friday, Live with Kelly and Ryan hosted a special show in memory of the late presenter, featuring his many presenting highlights during his reign on the programme.

Kelly will no doubt enjoy spending time off from work with her family following a busy work schedule. The doting mum shares Michael, Lola and Joaquin with husband Mark Consuelos, and had been updating fans on their time together in lockdown over the past few months.

The star even started borrowing her daughter's clothes after running out of things to wear for her presenting duties. "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there," she told viewers back in July.

